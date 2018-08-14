Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Hub Group worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 485,807 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Hub Group stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.