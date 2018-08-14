Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,773 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Tailored Brands worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLRD. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 488.59% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

