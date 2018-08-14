Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $685,000 Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 652.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWDP. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of DWDP opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.