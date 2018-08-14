Pretium Resources (PVG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

PVG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 97.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $6,667,000. Finally, CQS Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 39.1% during the first quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 249,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

