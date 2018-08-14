Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.36% and a negative return on equity of 244.46%.

Shares of Precision Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,348. Precision Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

About Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

