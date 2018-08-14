PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $28,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $109,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $104,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 57.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.36 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.