Powell Industries (POWL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

POWL stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,283 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

