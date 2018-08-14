Powell Industries (POWL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
POWL stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.