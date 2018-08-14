Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Price

Press coverage about Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heron Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.3548287636239 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HRTX opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.56. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $8,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,608.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

