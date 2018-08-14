Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Price

News articles about E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. E*TRADE Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0219393609706 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

ETFC stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

