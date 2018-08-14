Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Share Price

Headlines about Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the fertilizer maker an impact score of 46.1786088683103 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

