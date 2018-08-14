Plug Power (PLUG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 66.16% and a negative return on equity of 91.74%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

