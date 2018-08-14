Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

