PlayCoin (PLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, PlayCoin has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. PlayCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.41 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006876 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00242591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00149983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayCoin Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin is playcoin.game . The official message board for PlayCoin is medium.com/@playcoin . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY

Buying and Selling PlayCoin

PlayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

