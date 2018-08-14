Playags (AGS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Playags (NYSE:AGS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Playags earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0759530400811 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Playags alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Playags in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Playags to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,958. Playags has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Playags had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Playags’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Playags will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.