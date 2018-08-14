Playags (AGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Playags (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Playags in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -15.71. Playags has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Playags will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playags in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playags in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Playags in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,988,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Playags by 21.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,250 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Playags by 26.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the period.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

