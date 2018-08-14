Plantronics Inc (PLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLT. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 233,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,140. Plantronics has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $267,718.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $420,985 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 70,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

