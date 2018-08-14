Pirl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,424.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $21,424.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000467 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 23,782,479 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.