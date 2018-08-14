Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Cisco Systems, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 34,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 942,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 221,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.