Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. MED increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $2,126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,538,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,652,624 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after buying an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after buying an additional 1,032,381 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $159,889,000 after buying an additional 759,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,014,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,174,000 after buying an additional 342,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 966,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.