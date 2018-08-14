Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 58.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 420,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 60.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 950,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 357,766 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,507.00, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $50.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

