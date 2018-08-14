Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,916,000 after buying an additional 661,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after buying an additional 1,712,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,713,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,434,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,711,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,119,000 after buying an additional 176,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of COF opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

