Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.87 per share, with a total value of $710,045.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,795.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.