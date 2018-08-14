Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,743 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.30% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
PPC stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In related news, Director Michael L. Cooper purchased 2,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
