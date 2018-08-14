Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,743 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.30% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Cooper purchased 2,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

