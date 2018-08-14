Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 129.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,598,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,436,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 404.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE:KSU opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

