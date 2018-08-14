Phore Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00007106 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $297,782.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00058444 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 14,138,246 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

