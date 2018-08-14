Philip Goudreau Purchases 1,000 Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA) Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) insider Philip Goudreau bought 1,000 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$10,170.00.

Shares of TSE PZA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,400. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.13 and a 1-year high of C$17.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

