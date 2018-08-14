Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2,104.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAHC stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $117,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,602,337. 51.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

