PHH Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,122 Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $722,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $631,797,000 after acquiring an additional 261,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after acquiring an additional 459,995 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 665,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,001,000 after acquiring an additional 91,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Shares of FANG opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $85.73 and a 12-month high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $342,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,579. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

