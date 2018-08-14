PhaseCapital LP Purchases Shares of 226,400 SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

PhaseCapital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,000. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 29.5% of PhaseCapital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PhaseCapital LP owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,873,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,633 shares during the period. Aozora Bank LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,248,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,863,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 613,251 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,473,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6,863.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,137,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,211 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

