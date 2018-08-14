Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is HM Payson & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775,239 shares of company stock worth $29,518,583. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

PFE stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.