Petrus Resources (PRQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRQ. CIBC boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.78.

In other news, Director Don Gray bought 120,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$100,015.00.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

