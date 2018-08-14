Pershing Gold (PGLC) Issues Earnings Results

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of PGLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pershing Gold has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.31.
PGLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.
About Pershing Gold
Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.
