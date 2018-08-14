Penumbra (PEN) vs. Globus Medical (GMED) Head to Head Comparison

Penumbra (NYSE: GMED) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Penumbra alerts:

This table compares Penumbra and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 7.19% 2.78% 2.35% Globus Medical 19.91% 15.14% 13.74%

Penumbra has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $333.76 million 12.52 $4.65 million ($0.01) -12,155.00 Globus Medical $635.98 million 8.04 $107.34 million $1.31 39.73

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Penumbra. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Penumbra and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 4 0 2.67 Globus Medical 2 2 8 0 2.50

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.63%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Penumbra on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company's disruptive technology products comprise products that allow for minimally invasive surgical techniques; and new treatment alternatives, including imaging, navigational, and robotic technologies, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products. Its disruptive technology products also consist of regenerative biologics products, including bioactive glass-based bone void fillers and ceramic-collagen for pelvic/extremity and posterolateral spinal fusion procedures; and interventional pain management solutions, which comprise treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including compression screws, fixation plates, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Further, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.