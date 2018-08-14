Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 10,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,521. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after buying an additional 141,161 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,698,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,435,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,685,000 after buying an additional 341,693 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,826,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,965,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 736,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 354,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.