Penn Virginia (PVAC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,290. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $111.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.90 million. analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 174,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $11,589,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.