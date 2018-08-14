Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00016850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, WEX and Poloniex. Peercoin has a market cap of $25.86 million and approximately $810,172.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,177.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.08136948 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026945 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.02295521 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00247955 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00060113 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,908,466 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, WEX, The Rock Trading, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.