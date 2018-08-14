Pedevco Corp (PED) CFO Sells $80,940.00 in Stock

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CFO Gregory L. Overholtzer sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $80,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Pedevco Corp has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

