Pedevco Corp (PED) CFO Sells $80,940.00 in Stock

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CFO Gregory L. Overholtzer sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $80,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Pedevco Corp has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.44.
Pedevco Company Profile
