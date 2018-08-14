PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Sells $221,955.96 in Stock

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 9,389 shares of PCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $221,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,207.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PCMI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 151,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,343. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. PCM Inc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.
PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.96%. research analysts predict that PCM Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PCM by 49.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PCM by 919.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PCM during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PCM by 9.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PCM by 137.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PCM
PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.
Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.