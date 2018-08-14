PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Sells $221,955.96 in Stock

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 9,389 shares of PCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $221,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,207.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCMI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 151,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,343. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. PCM Inc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.96%. research analysts predict that PCM Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PCM by 49.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PCM by 919.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PCM during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PCM by 9.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PCM by 137.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

