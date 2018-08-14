Paylocity (PCTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.

PCTY traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.43. 12,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $258,404.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,996,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,959,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Haske sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $367,148.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,081,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,101 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,487,000 after acquiring an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Paylocity by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 50,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

