Paylocity (PCTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.
PCTY traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.43. 12,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $68.50.
In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $258,404.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,996,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,959,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Haske sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $367,148.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,081,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,101 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,487,000 after acquiring an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Paylocity by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 50,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
