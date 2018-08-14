Paylocity (PCTY) PT Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paylocity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, insider Michael R. Haske sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $367,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,081,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $856,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,101 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,916. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

