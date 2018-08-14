Paylocity (PCTY) PT Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paylocity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $68.50.
In other Paylocity news, insider Michael R. Haske sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $367,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,081,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $856,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,101 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,916. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.