Paychex (PAYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America cut Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $5,206,527.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,683.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $537,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,388 shares of company stock worth $14,044,274. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 17,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

