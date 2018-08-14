Paul Treacy Sells 1,309 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $231,182.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JAZZ opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

