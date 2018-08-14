Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will announce sales of $134.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.10 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $92.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $520.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.58 million to $581.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $619.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $783.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGI. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,137,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 608,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 254,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

