Pason Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Pason Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$21.31 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$16.05 and a 12 month high of C$22.10.

In other news, insider Melinda Ando sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$132,126.00. Also, insider Kevin Boston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.95, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

