Parnassus Investments CA Has $38.36 Million Holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,013,832 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $38,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,470,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,494,000 after buying an additional 3,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,575,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,919 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 25,586,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,026,000 after buying an additional 2,114,548 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,308,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,833,000 after buying an additional 1,576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 5,555,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,783 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

