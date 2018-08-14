Parnassus Investments CA Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $283.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

LRCX stock opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $156.21 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

