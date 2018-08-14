Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 536,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 386,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, COO Evan Loh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $119,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,776.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $224,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 177,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $416,975 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.39% and a negative net margin of 1,961.41%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

