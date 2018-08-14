Pampa Energia (PAM) Trading Down 0.8%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $32.68. Approximately 11,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 308,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

PAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 73,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

