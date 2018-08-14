Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 5638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pain Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Pain Therapeutics worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pain Therapeutics

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

