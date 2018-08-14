Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.83. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $26,136.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 18,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $667,769.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,628.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $856,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 392,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

